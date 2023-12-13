A man has died after being hit by a vehicle during a police pursuit through Nottingham city centre.

The incident happened on the A60 Huntingdon Street shortly after 3am this morning (13 December).

The vehicle, which was being followed by police at the time, crashed with the male pedestrian.

He was treated by paramedics and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

As the crash happened during a police pursuit, Nottinghamshire Police has referred itself to the police watchdog - the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

A man has been arrested in connection with the incident, and police are asking for anyone with dashcam footage or any witnesses to come forward.

The A60 Huntingdon Street has been closed in both directions, with diversions in place.

The closures are expected to remain in place for some time while inquiries continue into the incident, and drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.

