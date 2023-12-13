Two 'dangerous' dogs and seven puppies have been seized after a woman was attacked in Redditch.

Police were called to a property in Greenlands on Tuesday morning to reports that a 34-year-old woman had been bitten on her arm.

Two female adult Cane Corso dogs and seven puppies were seized using an Emergency Section 5 Dog Warrant.

The puppies were taken so they could stay with their mother, who is one of the suspected dangerous dogs.

Officers from Redditch Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT), specialist officers, dog handlers and dog liaison officers attended the scene.

As part of the investigation into the attack, a 25-year-old man from Redditch was interviewed on suspicion of owning of a dog that is dangerously out of control under Section 3 of the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991.

No arrests have been made but West Mercia Police say their enquiries are ongoing.

