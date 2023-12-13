The son of a pensioner who was found dead in his home has been charged with his murder.

Malcolm McGarry, who's 76-years-old, was found with significant injuries at his house in Northfield Close in Sutton-in-Ashfield at 12.55am on Friday 1 December.

Emergency services administered CPR, but he was pronounced dead at 2.05am.

His son, 53-year-old Peter McGarry, of Alexandra Street, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, was arrested and has been charged with his murder.

He will appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 9 January 2024.

Detective Inspector Melanie Crutchley, who is leading the investigation, said: "Specialist family liaison officers are keeping Mr McGarry’s family informed about the progress of our investigation, and I’d like to again express our deepest condolences to them at this difficult time."

