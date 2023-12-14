Four care workers have been jailed after the family of an elderly woman caught them on camera abusing her.

The 89-year-old woman, who died in October 2023, had vascular dementia and was non-verbal. After living at a Wolverhampton care home for almost a year, her family noticed bruising on her arms.

They also noticed a change in her behaviour, appearing nervous of physical touch.

The family installed a hidden camera - and discovered the care assistants verbally and physically abusing their elderly relative, confirming their worst fears.

Over a four-day period in February 2020, the camera caught the 89-year-old being "roughly handled, hit with a pillow, and treated with and utmost lack of dignity and respect."

After the abuse was reported, three members of staff were dismissed immediately, with three more agency staff members suspended.

The footage was then passed on to police, who identified two additional suspects. Eight care assistants were charged with wilful neglect and ill-treatment.

Two trials took place at Wolverhampton Crown Court - resulting in four being found not guilty and four found guilty and jailed. Ame Tunkara, aged 33, Morounranti Adefila, 43, Danny Ohen, 39, and Bridget Aideyan, 49, were all found guilty.

Tunkara, Adefila, and Aideyan were sentenced to four months in prison, whilst Ohen was sentenced to six months. Investigating officer Detective Constable Kathryn Sargent, from West Midlands Police, said: "This elderly woman sadly died in October and should not have spent any of her remaining years suffering such ill-treatment. "On sentencing Judge Campbell described the footage as 'chilling.' I hope the lady’s family are content that justice has been served."

