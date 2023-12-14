Play Brightcove video

ITV News Central Correspondent Andy Bevan spoke to Barry's family - they say nothing is being done by police, and now are asking the public for help.

A 77-year-old man has been left with serious injuries after a hit-and-run in Birmingham.

Barry Fitzgerald now faces spending Christmas in hospital after being knocked off his mobility scooter after picking up a newspaper.

As he crossed Vicarage Road in Kings Heath, a car hit him at a considerable speed. The driver then left without stopping.

The retired toolmaker was left with a fractured wrist, a broken foot, and severe cuts to his face. His scooter - which he'd only had for about six months - was also badly damaged.

Mr Fitzgerald now faces Christmas, his first after losing his wife, in hospital.

Barry was seriously injured and his scooter was mangled by the horrifying collision. Credit: Family handout

He said he doesn't remember that much about the accident "because it happened so quick".

"When I looked left and right [before he crossed] there was nothing there. No traffic. So I don't know where it came from, but it was at a hell of a speed," he said.

West Midlands Police contacted Mr Fitzgerald's daughters following the incident just before 7:10am on Sunday 10 December, after officers retrieved the pensioner's phone from his house. As of Wednesday 13 December, the family says they've not been in touch since.

They're now appealing for the driver to come forward.

"It wasn't a clip, it was a full-on 'bang'," said his daughter Helen. She added: "So somebody's drove [sic] home, knowing what they've done, and carried on, which I think is pretty poor."

"They won't know if he was dead, or alive, or anything in between," his daughter Sandra said.

"It's very sad that people will do that."

Watch the shocking CCTV footage capturing the moments before and after Barry was knocked off his scooter with his shopping spilling out over the pavement.

Play Brightcove video

At 7am on a Sunday, very few vehicles are around on the usually-busy Vicarage Road.

Mr Fitzgerald's family hopes that other drivers may have dashcam footage of the car from the time of the collision - or even that the driver may come forward.

Helen said: "I don't think you could live with yourself if you didn't hand yourself in, it'd be a lot to live with.

"Knowing for the rest of your life what you've done."

From hospital, Mr Fitzgerald is hopeful the culprit will be caught.

"The person himself, the driver, they shouldn't be on the road," he said, adding: "When and if they catch him, they'd better give him a sentence."

ITV News Central has contacted West Midlands Police, but they are yet to respond to requests for comment.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...