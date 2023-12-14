A man has admitted to stabbing his partner to death at his home.

Kinga Roskinska, 38, died on 14 March after being attacked at the flat on Oxhill Road, Handsworth in Birmingham.

She was found with a stab wound to the leg by paramedics and police officers, and was declared dead a short time later.

Her partner Pawel Ondycz, 50, was arrested by officers at the scene.

Instead of calling paramedics straight away, Ondycz called his friends for help, claiming he did not speak enough English to call 999.

He then lied to emergency services, saying Kinga had killed herself after she became jealous about another woman.

Ondycz was eventually charged after admitting to a friend via text message that he had killed Kinga. Blood-stained clothing and various knives were also recovered from his flat.

Ondycz went on trial this week charged with murder. However, yesterday (12 December) his plea of guilty to an alternative charge of manslaughter was accepted by the prosecution at Worcester Crown Court.

'A series of lies'

Detective Sergeant Ian Wilkins, of our Homicide team, said: "After reviewing phone records and interviewing witnesses, it became clear that Kinga had not stabbed herself and that Ondycz had told a series of lies to hide the fact that he had stabbed her.

"Ondycz and Kinga were in a relationship for around two years and during that time Ondycz had been violent towards her.

"The outcome will not bring Kinga back but I hope the fact that Ondycz has finally admitted stabbing her will be of some comfort to Kinga’s family." Ondycz was remanded into custody ahead of being sentenced on Thursday 21 December.

