Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment Mary Earps unveils the Nottingham tram named after her.

Lionesses hero Mary Earps has today unveiled a tram named after her in Nottingham.

The tram which will be used in routes across the city of Nottingham, has honoured the West-Bridgford born footballer's successes at this year's Women's World Cup.

The tram was unveiled at the NET depot close to the Wilkinson Street tramp stop.

The golden glove winner was joined by players from her grassroots team, the West Bridgford Colts, at the ceremony.

Speaking on her success and the tram now named in her honour, Earps said she was "really grateful for all of the support".

Who is Mary Earps?

Mary Earps, born in West Bridgford, Nottingham, is a goalkeeper for Manchester United and England Women's national team.

Having helped the lionesses to their first ever trophy at the Euros in 2022, Earps was a star player for England at the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Earps played every minute of England's seven matches, only conceding four goals, keeping three clean sheets, and saving a penalty in the World Cup final.

Despite England losing to Spain in the World Cup final, Earps won the Golden Glove award for best goalkeeper, and was named as England Women's player of the year.

Currently Earps is a favourite to win Sports Personality of the Year, which will be announced on the 19th December. She would be the second ever women's footballer to win the award.

For her club, Earps won last years golden glove in the Women's Super League, with a record breaking 14 clean sheets. This year, she currently remains joint top of the clean sheet table.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...