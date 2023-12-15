A man who stabbed a clubber to death because he was 'standing in his spot on a nightclub dance floor', has been sentenced to 22 years in prison.

Edward Wilson murdered Akeem Francis-Kerr, 29, on the dance floor at Valesha's nightclub in Walsall.

Mr Francis-Kerr was stabbed in the neck and killed on 18 March 2023 at around 5.00am.

He was pronounced dead by medics at 6.00am.

The jury were told that Wilson attacked Mr Francis-Kerr "out of anger, arrogance or jealousy" as Wilson returned from the toilets to find him talking to two women.

Wilson, 39 from Oldbury, had previously told a jury that his friend carried out the stabbing.

Pictured is Edward Wilson, who has today been sentenced to 22 years in prison for murder. Credit: West Midlands Police

Wilson was later arrested in an apartment in Sheffield in March and had been found with his passport.

He was later found guilty of murder in September 2023.

Sentencing today, the judge told Wilson, who had been smoking cannabis and drinking double shots of rum: “The CCTV from the nightclub gives the impression of you being territorial and being irritated by Mr Francis-Kerr’s intrusion on what you considered to be your preferred spot.

“Whatever was said between you about that or any other disagreement that you had with him, resulted in a show of aggression from you.

“That was met inevitably with a response from Mr Francis-Kerr and an argument descended into a scuffle.”

Mr Francis-Kerr's family say that they are "heartbroken" as they will always remember him his "bright smile" and "unmatched energy".

Detective Inspector Ade George from West Midlands Police said that, "Wilson is an individual used to getting his own way. An individual who has shown a total lack of remorse".

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...