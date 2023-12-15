A man has been charged after a pedestrian, 31, was hit and killed by a vehicle that was being pursued by police in Nottingham city centre.

The driver of a vehicle, which was being followed by police at the time, collided with a man, 31, on the A60 Huntingdon Street in Nottingham city centre, shortly after 3.00am on Wednesday.

He was treated by paramedics but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nottinghamshire Police said earlier this week that they had referred themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct. Credit: ITV News Central

Joshua Gregory, 27, of Westfield Road in Kirkby-in-Ashfield, has been charged with four offences.

These include causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving whilst uninsured, failure to stop after a road accident, failure to provide a specimen for analysis.

He has been remanded into custody and will appear at Nottingham Magistrates Court on Friday 15 December.

Nottinghamshire Police said earlier this week that they had referred themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct in connection with the incident as it involved a police vehicle.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...