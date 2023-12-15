A business owner has been sent to prison for seven and a half years today after a worker fell into a shredder and died.

The company responsible has also been fined £400,000.

Brian Timmins had already been found guilty of manslaughter after David Willis, 29, fell into a shredder that was designed for food and waste at Timmins Waste Services.

Timmins had been operating the machine which should have been switched off while work was being carried out.

Pictured is Brian Timmins, who has today been sentenced to seven and a half years in prison. Credit: West Midlands Police

Mr Willis was completing works when he fell into the shredder and died.

Mr Timmins, who was operating the shredder carried on working, meaning that waste covered Mr Willis' remains.

The next day, Timmins returned to work and helped oblivious workers load up waste which would have included the remains of Mr Willis.

It was then driven to a landfill site in Cannock.

Mr Willis' body has still never been found, nearly 5 years later.

The only thing found belonging to Mr Willis was his coat near the shredder, which linked with CCTV from the site, showed that he had been killed.

Police only became aware of an issue when Mr Willis' mother Caroline, reported him missing after he failed to come home from work.

Caroline stated that the damage done to her family is devastating and has "ruined her life".

Caroline says that she is now on anti-depressants because of the trauma of what has happened to her son.

Caroline said: "They have taken part of my life, my son, my best friend. I shall never ever, ever forgive them. No matter what".

Detective Inspector Jim Colclough, who lead the investigation, said that they found major flaws in the way that Timmins’ business operated.

“Risk assessments were not done, and safe methods of working were simply not put in place”

“Timmins’ failure to lock off the shredder, and his decision to put Mr Willis in a position of danger, directly caused this tragedy”.

