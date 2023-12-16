A major route in Birmingham city centre has been closed this morning after a collision involving a police car and a taxi.

The A4400 Queensway is closed near the interchange for Old Snow Hill and Snow Hill Queensway.

The carriageway is a key route that takes drivers in and out of the city centre and joins the A38 Aston Expressway, which in turns connects to the M6 at J6, Spaghetti Junction.

West Midlands Roads announced the closure at 9.51am this morning, December 16, with a message on social media platform X/Twitter.

The closure has taken place on the biggest shopping day of the year.

Drivers have been told to expect delays and consider alternative routes while bus services have also been disrupted.

West Midlands Roads tweeted: "A4400 Queensway. Road Traffic Collision. Closures at the Old Snow Hill/Snow Hill Queensway interchange.

"Emergency services on scene. Bus services impacted. Expect delays. Consider alternative routes."

In a statement West Midlands Police said: " St Chads Queensway is currently closed at Snow Hill Queensway after a collision involving a police vehicle and a taxi.

"An officer driving the police car which was responding to an incident, had to be cut out of the vehicle and has been taken to hospital.

"Another officer in the vehicle received minor injuries.

"The taxi driver and a passenger, thankfully were uninjured."

More to follow