Seven men have been arrested after two men were abducted in Wolvhampton.

The incident took place on Wynn Lane shortly after 4pm on Thursday 14 December.

West Midlands Police say two men were approached by a group who forced them out of their vehicle and assaulted them, before putting them into their own vehicle.

Officers tracked the two cars and stopped them on the M6 near Junction 7 - where several weapons were seized for forensic examination.

Seven men aged between 24 and 40, were arrested on suspicion of kidnap. They have since been bailed.

In a statement West Midlands Police said: "We are investigating after two men were abducted in Wolverhampton just after 3.30pm on Thursday (14 December).

"Shortly after 4pm two men were sat in their car in Wynn Lane when they were approached by a group, who forced them out of their vehicle and assaulted them before putting them in their own vehicle.

"Officers were called and tracked the two cars, stopping them on the M6 near junction 7 and detaining the offenders. Several weapons were seized for forensic examination.

"Seven men, aged between 24 and 40, were arrested on suspicion of kidnap and have been bailed pending further enquiries."

"Anyone with further information can contact us on 101 or Live Chat quoting crime number 20/1083194/23."

