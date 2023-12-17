Man charged with murder after woman found with stab injuries in Wolverhampton
A man has been charged with murder a woman was found with stab injuries in Wolverhampton.
Police were called to Park Meadow Avenue just before 7am on Friday, 15 December.
A woman in her 40's was pronounced dead at the scene.
Rajveer Mahey, 39, has been charged with her murder and is expected appear before magistrates in Wolverhampton next week.
