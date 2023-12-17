A man has been charged with murder a woman was found with stab injuries in Wolverhampton.

Police were called to Park Meadow Avenue just before 7am on Friday, 15 December.

A woman in her 40's was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rajveer Mahey, 39, has been charged with her murder and is expected appear before magistrates in Wolverhampton next week.

