A man has been charged with murder after a fatal van collision in Ilkeston in the early hours of Saturday 16 December.

27-year-old Zac Newman has been charged with murder, wounding with intent and attempted grievous bodily harm.

Samuel Wilson, aged 26 and from Long Eaton, was hit by a van along with two other men on Ilkeston's Market Place.

Despite emergency services' attempts to save him, Mr Wilson died at the scene. Derbyshire Police say their thoughts are with his family, who have asked for privacy "as they continue to come to terms with their loss."

Two other men were hospitalised for their injuries but have since been discharged.

Newman is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on Monday 18 December.

