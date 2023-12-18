An 18-year-old woman has died after a crash involving two cars on the A426 near Lutterworth, which left six others seriously injured in hospital.

The passenger died of her injuries in Leicestershire on Sunday, following the incident on Friday, December 15.

She was one of five people travelling in a white Citroen C3 which collided with a black Mercedes CLK at 8.30pm in Rugby Road in Cotesbach.

All five people, aged between 18 and 34 were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Citroen and one of the other passengers remain in a life-threatening condition while the other two passengers are now in a stable condition but have suffered life-changing injuries, Leicestershire Police said.

Two people who were in the Mercedes, both in their 60s, also suffered life-changing injuries.

Emergency services remained at the scene for several hours on Friday night while the incident was dealt with. The A426 was shut in both directions between Cotesback, the Aeroplane Island entrance and the A5 entrance until the early hours of the following day. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Detective Sergeant Ed Des-Chanelle, from the force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "Sadly we are now investigating this incident as a fatal collision and six other people still remain in hospital with serious injuries.

"We are continuing to carry out enquiries to establish how the collision occurred and would ask anyone who has information or dash cam footage and hasn’t yet spoken to police to please get in touch."

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to report it online at www.leics.police.uk or call 101, quoting reference 23*771092.

