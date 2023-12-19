A man has died after a huge fire at a derelict building in Birmingham.

More than 50 firefighters had to evacuate four people from a building on the A41, Soho Hill in Handsworth.

The man has not yet been identified, and West Midlands Fire Service say the building is too unsafe to recover his body.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "We are extremely saddened to confirm that a body has been located inside the Soho Hill building to which we responded to early this morning, and from which four other people were rescued.

"Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this upsetting news."

"We are working closely with West Midlands Police, the city council and the owner of the building to ensure that the building is safe before we can recover the body."

