Lionesses goalkeeper Mary Earps named Sports Personality of the Year

England goalkeeper Mary Earps has won the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award.

T he prestigious ceremony took place in Manchester to celebrate some of the standout sporting moments of 2023, 12 months after her England Women's team-mate Beth Mead was awarded.

The Lionesses reached the Women's World Cup final for the first time this year and Earps played every minute of their seven matches, conceding only four goals and keeping three clean sheets to win the World Cup's Golden Glove award.

She was voted England Women's Player of the Year for 2022-2023 and finished fifth in the voting for the Ballon d'Or award.

The Fifa Best Women's Goalkeeper was also integral as England won the inaugural Women's Finalissima with a penalty shootout defeat of Brazil in April.

The Nottingham -born Lioness was honoured in her hometown after having a tram named after her following her Women's World Cup goalkeeping achievements.

The 30 year-old was also awarded an honorary doctorate at her former university, Loughborough University.