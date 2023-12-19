A huge fire has broken out in Birmingham leaving a major road closed in both directions. 50 firefighters are on the scene - with four people needing to be rescued from the second floor.

West Midlands Fire Service says the fire is at a "void property" on the A41 Soho Hill in Handsworth. The service added that "firefighting is being hampered due to the building structure being unsafe."

The road is closed in both directions, with Villa Road to Terrace Road also shut.

They're also advising residents in the area to "keep all windows and doors shut," and to be aware of traffic and road closures nearby.

Some bus services have been disrupted, with National Express West Midlands advising travellers to allow more time for their journeys.

This is a developing story - more as it happens ...

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...