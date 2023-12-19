Play Brightcove video

Watch the heart-stopping moment a car flips and spins out of control before being inches away from hitting a mother and her child

A mother and her child escaped from serious injury after a car drove on the wrong side of the road and crashed into a lamppost.

Shocking footage has captured the moment a car skirted off the road in Solihull on Saturday towards a mum pushing a pram.

The collision happened near a zebra crossing on Warwick Road, just after 4pm on Saturday 16 December.

The mum just managed to turn the pushchair with her child in it away as the car came spinning out of control towards them.

After the incident, a shop worker who was pictured rushing to help the mother and child said: "The mum was in shock and her little girl was only aged around two.

"We think she had a broken leg. It was a terrible crash."

West Midlands Ambulance Service said both the female driver of the car and the child were taken to hospital and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The mum was assessed on the scene and required no further treatment.

In a statement, the ambulance service said: "We were called at 4:11pm on Saturday to a road traffic collision involving a car and two pedestrians on Warwick Road, Solihull.

"Two ambulances and a paramedic officer attended the scene.

"Upon arrival, we found a woman and child who were pedestrians and a woman who was the driver of the car.

"The driver of the car and the child were assessed and had non-life-threatening injuries.

"The driver received treatment from ambulance staff and both were conveyed to Heartlands Hospital for further assessment.

"A woman who was a pedestrian was assessed and had minor injuries.

"She received treatment from ambulance staff and did not require further treatment and was discharged at the scene."

West Midlands Police said they were aware of the incident and that no arrests have been made.

