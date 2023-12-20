Play Brightcove video

Hollie Goodall reports

A Birmingham drug rehabilitation service at risk of closure says lives could be lost unless it can secure a rescue deal.

Changes UK is seen as a vital force in addiction recovery, having helped more than 1,000 people overcome drug and alcohol addition over the last 16 years.

It's now seeking a rescue package to help it sustain its life-saving and life-changing programmes.

In an interview with ITV News Central, Scott, who has been able to restart his career in music with help from the charity, said: "Changes helped me so much and continues to help me.

"It gives me the security that I need to continue having my life getting better and even when I go and stay with family on odd the occasion, it's a reminder of I need this continued support at the moment."

New figures show drug-related deaths are on the rise with more than 400 deaths across the West Midlands last year - double what it was 10 years ago.

Anthony Cokeley, operations director at Changes UK, has been on his own 13-year transformative journey.

He is determined to ensure the centre continues to play a key role in providing both survival and purpose to its beneficiaries.

Anthony said: “Forward Trust has answered our call for help, but we implore the city to rally around us and safeguard our services that have transformed and saved lives, whilst also alleviating the burden of addiction in the area.

"There is nobody else in Birmingham doing what we do. We urgently need the right intervention from the right agency.

"Failure to find it means that Changes UK, a cornerstone of our community, will cease to exist – a scenario too devastating to even contemplate.”

Changes UK has reached out to The Forward Trust, a national addiction recovery charity, but they are also looking closer to home for support - appealing to the council for help.

Birmingham City Council says it's in on-going discussions with Changes UK.

