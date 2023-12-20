The family of a student who died after being hit by a car in Nottingham city centre have said their "hearts are heavy with grief".

Oshada Jayasundera, 31, a postgraduate Nottingham Trent University student, died following a collision which happened on the A60 Huntingdon Street, shortly after 3am on Wednesday, 13 December.

A statement from his family who live in Sri Lanka, said: "It is with profound sorrow that we share the devastating news of the tragic passing of our beloved family member, Oshada Jayasundera, in a fatal accident.

"Our hearts are heavy with grief as we come to terms with this unfortunate incident.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Nottinghamshire Police staff, Nottingham Trent University staff members, Coroner's Office, The High Commission of Sri Lanka in the UK, the Sri Lanka Foreign Ministry, Nottingham Shanthi Vihara and Meditation Centre as well as friends and colleagues.

"Their unwavering support and guidance has been a source of strength during these challenging times.

“We hope that no-one will have to endure such an unfortunate tragedy in the future.

"As we grieve deeply, we earnestly hope for justice to prevail in this matter in honour of Oshada's memory."

Oshada was described by Nottingham Trent University as an "engaged and committed" student who was well respected by his peers and tutors.

A spokesperson for Nottingham Trent University said: “We are saddened to hear about the death of NTU postgraduate student, Oshada Jayasundera, and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.

"Oshada was an engaged and committed student who was well respected by his peers and tutors.

"He was keen to support others across the postgraduate community and his compassion, concern and kindness shone through.

“We know that he will be missed by those who knew him and we are offering support to all students and colleagues who have been affected.”

Police say 27-year-old Joshua Gregory, of Westfield Road in Kirkby-in-Ashfield, has been charged with four offences.

These include causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving whilst uninsured, failure to stop after a road accident, and failure to provide a specimen for analysis.

He has been remanded into custody and will next appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 12 January 2024.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...