Our correspondent Mark Kielesz Levine spoke Nuno EspÍrito Santo at his first press conference as Nottingham Forest head coach.

Nottingham Forest's new head coach Nuno EspÍrito Santo has laid out what fans can expect from the team moving forward.

The club confirmed this morning (Wednesday, 2 December) that Nuno was taking over the reins.

It follows the departure of Steve Cooper, who was sacked after Forest had notched up only one win in 13 league matches - with the team just one place above the relegation zone.

Nuno joins the club on a two-and-a-half-year contract and will take charge of his first match on Saturday when Forest face Bournemouth at the City Ground.

Nuno Espitiro Santo is the new head coach of Nottingham Forest Credit: Nottingham Forest

The 49-year-old arrive having managed more than 460 games in his career, including in the Premier League, La Liga, UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League.

Speaking at his first press conference in his new role, he told our correspondent Mark Kielesz-Levine about his team and also praised the legacy of Steve Cooper.

He said: "Look, that's part of football. Fans judge us for what we achieve, but more than anything is what they are going to see.

"And what I can promise to them is that (we will be) an organised team that are going to give everything on the pitch and I hope that fans can see that starting on Saturday.

Nuno began his managerial career at Rio Ave, guiding the Portuguese side to two cup finals and qualification to the Europa League for the first time in their history before taking charge of Valencia in 2014.

He steered the Spanish outfit to Champions League football with a fourth-placed finish in La Liga in 2014/15, before spending a year in charge of Porto where he won 27 of his 49 games at the helm.

A move to England came in 2017 as Nuno took charge of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

In his four seasons at Molineux, he led Wolves into the Premier League after winning the Sky Bet Championship title, before achieving successive seventh-placed finishes in their first two seasons back in the top flight.

Nuno also led Wolves into Europe, guiding them to the quarter-finals of the Europa League in 2019/20.

He spoke about how difficult it is to establish a promoted team in the first couple of years as a Premier League club.

He said: "It's very difficult that's why I praise Steve because I know i've been there how hard it is to first of all achieve promotion from Championship and then to establish and be sustained in the premier League that's why i think the legacy of Steve is so important.

Like most teams in the Premier League and beyond, Nottingham Forest have a busy schedule over the Christmas period and Nuno spoke about the challenges that poses.

He said: "It's a special moment for football. It's the only place in the world that we play in this moment of Christmas.

"But it's a special moment for everybody, but tough for us as professionals and very tough for the players.

"Twenty third, twenty sixth and thirtieth, it's very demanding."