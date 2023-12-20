A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died in Ilkeston.

Police were called to reports that a man had been seriously assaulted at a property in Stamford Street, Ilkeston, at 4.45pm on Tuesday (19 December).

A man in his 40s was found with serious injuries, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family have been made aware and are being supported by specialist officers. Police from Derbyshire Constabulary say their thoughts are with his family at this time.

A woman in her 40s has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.

Officers remain at the scene of the incident and say that, while they are in the early stages of this murder investigation, it appears to be an isolated, domestic incident.

Anyone with information that could help the police investigation is asked to contact them.

