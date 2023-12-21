Auctioneer Charles Hanson faces seven charges after a 'domestic incident' at his home in Derbyshire.

Police were called to an address in Quarndon, a village in Amber Valley, in June 2023.

The antiques expert, who often appears on television, has been charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH), two counts of assault by beating, and charges of engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour.

Derbyshire Police stated the 45-year-old has also been charged with: "Assault/ill treatment/neglect or abandonment of a child/young person to cause unnecessary suffering or injury," and "assault/ill-treat/neglect/abandon a child/young person to cause unnecessary suffering or injury."

Hanson has been released on police bail and will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on January 10.

