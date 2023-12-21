Fallen trees have hit houses and blocked roads as Storm Pia brings 50mph winds and mass disruption to the Midlands.

Several roads are closed across the region, power has gone in hundreds of homes in Nottingham and some public transport routes have been brought to a standstill.

A tree has fallen onto the Texaco petrol station at Kedleston Road near the Five Lamps pub in Derby. The petrol station has been closed following the incident.

It comes as the Met Office issued a yellow warning for severe winds, brought by Storm Pia, on Thursday 21 December.

Credit: ITV Central/ PR Penguin

The Met Office is advising that people plan ahead of their journeys as public transport services and air travel may continue to be affected.

Those with Christmas travel plans are more likely to be impacted, the weather service said.

Around the region, Birmingham currently has wind speeds of 53 mph, while Leicester has 46mph winds, Derby 45mph winds and Nottingham has wind speeds of 43mph.

The low pressure system has been named Storm Pia by the Danish authorities, but it was not expected to be severe enough in the UK to warrant being officially named.

