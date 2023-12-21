A large tree crashed onto a pensioner's bungalow during strong winds brought by Storm Pia.

The tree came crashing down across The Roundabout in Longbridge, at around 7.20am on Thursday 21 December.

Paramedics treated the woman, said to be in her 70s, for shock. Meanwhile, firefighters have been working to remove the stricken tree from the road.

The damage caused to the property was said to be superficial and vehicles are now able to pass through.

A statement from the fire service said: "Shortly after 7.20am on Thursday (21 December), we responded to The Roundabout, in the Longbridge area of Birmingham. Fire engines from Northfield, Kings Norton, Wednesbury, Bournbrook and Woodgate Valley attended, the first arriving within three minutes of being mobilised.

Firefighters are at the scene Credit: BPM Media/Katie Kates

"A large tree had fallen on a bungalow. Firefighters including our technical rescue team have been removing large branches from the road.

"A woman in her seventies is being treated by paramedics for shock. The Roundabout is currently inaccessible from the Bristol Road, which remains open. West Midlands Police are also in attendance."

The statement added: "A structural engineer has assessed the property and deemed the damage as superficial. The house remains safe for the occupier to remain inside."

Storm Pia brought mass disruption to the Midlands on Thursday, with hundreds of homes in Nottingham without power and a tree falling on top of a petrol station in Derby.

Pictures show a large tree on top of the forecourt in Kedleston Road, near the Five Lamps pub.

People are being warned to plan ahead for their journeys as a yellow weather warning for wind remains in place.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...