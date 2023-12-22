A woman has been charged with murder after a man died in Ilkeston.

Police were called to reports that a man had been seriously assaulted at a property in Stamford Street at 4.45pm on Tuesday (19 December).

Wayne Sibley, 45, was found with serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family have been made aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

Regan Martin, 40, of Stamford Street, has been charged with murder and remanded to police custody.

She is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court this morning (22 December).

Derbyshire Constabulary is appealing for anyone with further information about the incident to contact them.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...