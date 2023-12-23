Gunman who fired shots at Wolverhampton wedding party is jailed

A 21-year-old gunman who fired shots at a busy wedding party in Wolverhampton in the summer has been jailed.

Shamail Malek claimed that it was a firework which he'd let off at a function suite in Mander Street on Saturday, 1 July.

But following a trial he was convicted on Thursday, 21 December of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

The shots were fired at around 9.30pm while around 100 people were gathered at the venue.

A car, believed to be on cloned plates, had pulled up and a suspected shotgun was fired towards the venue car park, damaging the windscreen of a white Seat.

Malek then pulled what is believed to be a revolver-type weapon from his trousers and fired it about six times before leaving the venue.

Forensics examiners found holes and ricochet marks on the venue's perimeter wall, but no one was reported injured.

Police arrested Malek at his home in Lynton Avenue, on 6 July.

He was convicted and sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court to three years and six months in jail.

DS Jon Baker from Wolverhampton CID, said: "This was a totally reckless action and it was by luck rather than by design that no one was seriously injured or killed.

“The illegal and reckless use of firearms is absolutely not acceptable and we always strive to identify, trace and bring before the courts those who create such fear and danger to our streets.

“We are continuing with our investigations to establish and detain any others involved in this incident and we’d appeal for anyone who hasn't yet spoken to us but believes they can help, to get in touch.”