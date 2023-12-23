Man dies after collision in Nottinghamshire

A man has died following a collision in Nottinghamshire.

Emergency services were called to the scene, in Ollerton Road, in Budby, shortly after 4am on Saturday, 23 December 2023.

It was reported a pedestrian had been struck by a car. Paramedics treated the man, but he was declared dead shortly after 5am.

The road was closed while the incident was dealt with. It is expected to remain shut for several hours.

Police said the driver stopped at the scene and was spoken to by police. No arrests have been made.

Sergeant Mark Baker, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Road Policing and Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “A man sadly died at the scene following this tragic incident and our thoughts are with his family at this extremely difficult time.”