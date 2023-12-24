Man arrested in connection with Jewellery Quarter shooting

Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that happened in the Jewellery Quarter area of Birmingham earlier this month.

A man was injured after being shot in the leg in Frederick Street on 10 December.

Officers from West Midlands Police have launched an investigation and on Saturday, 23 December, made an arrest at an address in the Soho area of Birmingham.

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and will be questioned in connection with the incident.

Police say the bar, where it's believed the alleged shooting took place, has also been temporarily closed following an expedited licensing review.

Officers continue to appeal for witnesses and anyone who can help them with their investigation is urged to call police on 101 quoting log 536 of 10/12/23.