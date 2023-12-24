Police appeal after woman dies in Cannock crash

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses after a woman died in a collision in Cannock.

It happened on the A5 at around 11.20pm on Thursday, 21 December. A Kia and a black BMW collided.

The passenger of the Kia, a woman in her 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family are being supported by specially-trained officers.

The driver, a man in his 70s, is still in hospital. His injuries aren’t thought to be life-threatening at this time.

A man in his 20s, who was in the BMW, is still in a critical condition in hospital.

The 32-year-old man from Cannock, who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, has been released on conditional police bail while our investigation continues.

Collision investigators are keen to speak to anyone who saw the collision or those with CCTV or dashcam footage of both cars leading up to the incident.

The collision happened between the M6 Toll entrance roundabout and the Turf roundabout, on the eastbound carriageway of the A5, Watling Street.

If you’ve got any information that can help, call police on 101, quoting incident 898 of 21 December, or message them using Live Chat on our website.

You can also get in touch with the collision investigators directly by emailing ciu@staffordshire.police.uk