Credit: Leicester Cathedral hosts its first Midnight Mass since the venue's big reopening

Leicester Cathedral has held its first Christmas service since reopening, after the venue's big renovation.

Work has been taking place at the site - which is also the burial site of King Richard III - since January 2022.

Renovation work meant the Cathedral had closed temporarily Credit: ITV Central/Rajiv Popat

The cathedral held Midnight Mass on Christmas Eve, among its newly-renovated surroundings.

Specialist archeologists have been digging and searching in the cathedral to learn more about the building and the site the which it stands on. They have since found the ruins of a Roman temple.

The cathedral attracts 100,000 visitors a year.