First Christmas service at Leicester Cathedral since multi-million pound renovations
Leicester Cathedral has held its first Christmas service since reopening, after the venue's big renovation.
Work has been taking place at the site - which is also the burial site of King Richard III - since January 2022.
The cathedral held Midnight Mass on Christmas Eve, among its newly-renovated surroundings.
Specialist archeologists have been digging and searching in the cathedral to learn more about the building and the site the which it stands on. They have since found the ruins of a Roman temple.
The cathedral attracts 100,000 visitors a year.