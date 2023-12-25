Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was shot in Smethwick.

Officers were called to Astbury Avenue shortly before 7.30pm on Christmas Eve.

The man in his thirties was taken to hospital with injuries to his head, and has since been discharged.

Officers from the West Midlands Police Major Crime Unit have been studying CCTV footage, which shows a car making off shortly after the shooting.

Detective Chief Inspector Alastair Orencas from Force CID, said:

“Officers from the Major Crime Unit team are working tirelessly on this investigation and to find whoever is responsible for this.

"We are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have any information to please contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101 quoting crime number 20/1113115/23. Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”