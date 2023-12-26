Police are investigating after 10 dead cats were reportedly found on a country lane near Gnosall.

Staffordshire Police said the "disturbing report" of 10 deceased cats was made on the morning of Christmas Eve.

The force said the shocking discovery was made on Butt Lane, northeast of Gnosall.

In the message sent to the community on December 24, PCSO Patrick Wright said the cause of death was currently unknown.

He said: "We received a disturbing report that ten dead cats had been found on Butt Lane, Gnosall this morning, the cause of death is unknown at this time.

"If you have any knowledge or have any evidence about this sad incident, please contact us on 101 or Staffordshire Police online & quote serial 0322/24/12/23."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…