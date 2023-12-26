Antiques Roadshow expert Henry Sandon dies aged 95

Former Antiques Roadshow expert Henry Sandon has died at the age of 95, it has been confirmed.

The antiques expert, who was widely regarded as the world authority on Worcester Porcelain and first appeared on the show in 1979, died on Christmas Day.

His son John confirmed he died peacefully at a care home in Malvern, Worcestershire, on Christmas morning.

He held his position as curator of the Dyson Perrins Museum - now known as the Worcester Porcelain Museum - at the Royal Worcester Factory until the early 1980s.

But he was better known to the public for his appearances on the much-loved BBC programme.

'Dad taught me to see the human side of a piece of pottery'

In a statement, his son John said: "My dad died peacefully on Christmas morning. Simply old age, as he was 95, and he’s left the world of antiques with an incredible legacy.

"On the Antiques Roadshow chatting to the owner of the most humble cracked teapot, his enthusiasm and his infectious laugh and smile brought their treasured pot to life.

"Dad taught me to see the human side of a piece of pottery, and I could have asked for no greater gift."

Having led an illustrious career, Sandon became a notable authority on Royal Worcester porcelain, and wrote books on the subject.

The Museum of Royal Worcester paid homage to Sandon in a post shared on X, writing in a statement that the expert will be "sorely missed".

Sandon was married to his wife, Barbara, for 56 years until her death in 2013.

The couple had three sons together: David, Peter, and John.

In a post on social media, auctioneer Phillip Serrell, who has appeared on Bargain Hunt, Flog It and Antiques Road Trip, paid tribute to Sandon saying he "did so much to promote antiques".

