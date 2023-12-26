A footballer who was stabbed to death in a nightclub on Boxing Day has been remembered a year on.

Cody Fisher, 23, was fatally stabbed on the dancefloor of the Crane nightclub in Digbeth on 26 December 2022.

Black armbands were worn at a match between Mr Fisher's former club Stratford Town and Leamington Spa on Tuesday at the Arden Garages Stadium.

The teams also held a minute's applause in the 23rd minute of their game.

Two of his former clubs – Bromsgrove Sporting and Stourbridge – also paid their respects just before kick-off at the Victoria Ground.

A petition called Cody's Law to make metal detectors and bleed kits compulsory at sporting and other events has received over 25,000 signatures.

Three men accused of murdering Mr Fisher are due to stand trial next year, while the venue where he was attacked was stripped of its licence in January.

Kami Carpenter, aged 21, of no fixed address; Remy Gordon, 22, of Cofton Park Drive, Rednal, and Reegan Anderson, 18, of no fixed address, will stand trial in the new year on charges of murder and affray.

