A murder investigation is underway following the death of a 29-year-old man - who was assaulted on Christmas Day.

Emergency services were called to Wollaton Road at 8.15pm on Monday after the man was assaulted. He was taken to hospital by ambulance but died a short time later.

Nottinghamshire Police said: "His family has been informed and are currently being supported by specially trained officers."

The force also confirmed a 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Two other men, aged 32 and 26, were also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All three suspects remain in police custody.

A police cordon remains in place at the scene as officers continue to investigate, although road closures near the Crown Island have now been lifted.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Croome, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "As our investigation continues our thoughts will remain with this man’s family.

"This is a tragic incident and we are currently working hard to understand what happened.

"To this end we are encouraging people with additional information to come forward.

"We’d like to speak to anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious and would particularly like to hear from residents and motorists with CCTV, doorbell camera, or dashcam footage from the area."

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the police on 101, quoting incident 375 of 25 December 2023.

