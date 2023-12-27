More than 50 firefighters are working to extinguish a "significant" blaze at a factory unit in Birmingham.

Sixty firefighters were called to Shady Lane in Great Barr near Queslett and local residents advised to keep their windows and doors closed.

West Midlands Fire Service was called shortly after 8:20am on Wednesday. There have been no reported casualties.

The fire service sent 12 fire engines, three 4x4 brigade response vehicles, and a hydraulic aerial platform to the scene.

Just after 11:50am the service said that the fire was under control and the operation was scaling down to six fire engines.

Fire crews are urging people in the area to keep their windows and doors shut Credit: Ryan Underwood

A spokesperson said: "This is a significant fire in a single-storey unit.

"Colleagues from West Midlands Police are also in attendance, assisting with traffic measures.

"Shady Lane is closed and local bus routes will be affected as we work at the scene."

"If your home or workplace is affected by the smoke plume, please keep your doors and windows closed."

