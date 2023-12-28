The family of a teenager who died after a fatal car crash in Leicestershire have paid tribute to their "caring" and "beautiful" relative.

Chloe Pearson, aged 18 and from Castleford in West Yorkshire, was taken to hospital after a crash on the A426 Rugby Road in Cotesbach, near Lutterworth, on Friday 15 December.

She died of her injuries on Sunday 17 December. Her twin sister Abigale was in the car with her when the crash happened, and was hospitalised with serious injuries.

In a tribute, Abigale said: "The most devastating thing is that I came out of this incident without my twin sister. I’m absolutely mortified and heartbroken that I’ve no longer got her by my side.

"Rest in peace beautiful, until we meet again."

Chloe's grandmother, Elizabeth Pearson, added: "Chloe was caring, beautiful and so full of life. She had just started her nursing career. It is so numbing; we are all in shock. The family has been ripped apart.

"We are all mourning together. Castleford is mourning."

Seven people were injured in the collision between a white Citroen C3 and a black Mercedes CLK.

The drivers of both cars and two passengers remain in hospital and are continuing to receive treatment.

Leicestershire Police says detectives are continuing to investigate the incident, and are urging any witnesses, or those with dashcam footage, to come forward.

