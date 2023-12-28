Growing concern for missing man believed to have gone camping

There is growing concern for a man missing from Walsall for 10 days.

West Midlands Police are appealing to the public to come forward with any information about Jake keefe who left his home in Bloxwich on Monday, December 18.

It's believed the 29-year-old may have gone camping as he'd recently bought camping equipment. He may also have been looking to travel by train to Portsmouth or Margate.

We and Jake's family want to make sure he's okay as he's not been heard from since leaving home in Bloxwich on Monday, December 18.

However his disappearance has been described as "completely out of character" and his family are growing concerned for his welfare.

Jake is 5ft 8in tall with short, brown hair and a beard.

DS Clair McNamara, from the force's Missing Persons Investigation Team, said: "This is really unusual behaviour for Jake and we're worried about him perhaps being out in this cold and wet weather.

"Officers are combing areas of open areas and woodland near Jake's home but we'd also ask people, especially those out walking, to be alert to anyone who looks to be staying in a tent.

"This is also an awfully difficult time for Jake's family and we'd urge anyone who believes they may have seen him or has any information to get in contact with us."

Any who may have information is being urged to call West Midlands Police on 999, quoting PID 443932.

