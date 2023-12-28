Two people have been charged with the murder of Reece Connor who was stabbed on Christmas day.

Officers attended Wollaton Road at around 8.15pm on Christmas Day following reports of an assault.

The Twenty-nine-year-old sustained a single stab wound and died a short time later in hospital.

Keaton Adlam-Morgan, aged 23, of Southwold Drive, Wollaton and a 17-year-old boy who cannot be named.

Both suspects have been remanded into custody and are due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court today (28 December).Three other men, aged 32, 26 and 20 have been released on bail as investigations continue.Detective Chief Inspector Matt Croome, of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said:“As we announce these charges my thoughts remain with Mr Connor’s family, friends and all those who knew and loved him.“They have experienced a very significant trauma and will continue to receive support from Nottinghamshire Police.“As our investigation continues, I would also like to thank the team of detectives who have worked around the clock on this investigation to build up a clearer picture of what happened.”

