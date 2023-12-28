Police have arrested a 17-year-old in the murder investigation of a man stabbed in Nottingham on Christmas day.

Officers attended Wollaton Road at around 8.15pm following reports of an assault.

Reece Connor was taken to hospital but died shortly afterwards, after suffering a single stab wound.

This recent arrest brings the total of suspects to five after four men - aged 20, 23, 26, and 32 - were held on suspicion of murder.The 17-year-old boy was arrested yesterday morning (Wednesday, December 27) on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody. The men aged 32 and 26 have now been released on bail.Detective Chief Inspector Matt Croome, of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: “I’d once again like to pass on my condolences to Mr Connor’s loved ones during what must be an incredibly difficult time for them."A large team of officers has been investigating what happened and working around the clock to build up a picture of what happened.

"I am pleased we have now been able to arrest an additional suspect but would like to stress that this is still an ongoing investigation, so I appeal again to any witnesses who have yet to come forward."We want to hear from people who were in the Crown Island area of Nottingham at around the time of this incident and heard anything suspicious.

"We’d particularly like to hear from residents or motorists with any CCTV, doorbell camera, or dashcam footage that could assist our inquiries.

" Any piece of information, however small it might seem, could make a huge difference in this investigation.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…