A hole in a wall in Ilkeston in Derbyshire has made its mark as the town's top tourist attraction on TripAdvisor after it was first reviewed as a joke.

Despite attempts from the website to stop it, Ilkeston's Natwest Hole now sits unabashedly in first place.

In 2020, when the obscure circular aperture in the brickwork first garnered attention, TripAdvisor suspended reviews because many "did not describe a first-hand experience".

At that time, and a year later, it was sitting within the Top 5 attractions - but it has now made its way to the top.

Boasting a flawless five-star rating from 141 reviews, the Hole is ranked better than Erewash Museum, Straws Bridge and Bennerley Viaduct.

Reports vary, but it was apparently implemented to allow those retrieving cash from the adjacent wall's ATM to check for anyone spying on them.

It attracts plenty of people every day popping down for a look - to the point where the appeal of the hole is no longer considered satire, sparking questions and curiosity among locals and visitors.

