Police horses return to West Midlands football matches after 20 years

Police horses have been welcomed back to football matches in the West Midlands after 20 years.

West Midlands Police says it reintroduced the specifically trained animals to help officers police fixtures this season.

The force says they have proven to be popular among supporters at home matches for the likes of Aston Villa and Coventry.

The animals offer a height advantage so officers can see above crowds and move between people.

West Midlands Police says it helps to "spread policing resources appropriately while ensuring fans can enjoy games safely."

"We've been grateful to other police forces for jumping in to help, with loan signings coming in from the likes of Thames Valley and Gloucestershire Constabulary", it adds.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…