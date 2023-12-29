Tributes paid to 'amazing father' fatally stabbed on Christmas Day

The family of a man who was fatally stabbed in Nottingham on Christmas Day have paid tribute to him, saying he was an "amazing father" whose smile could “light up a room".

Reece Connor, 29, was taken to hospital but later died, after suffering a single stab wound in Wollaton Road, near the Crown Island, at around 8.15pm on December 25.

Two people have been charged with murder.

In a statement, his family said: “Reece was an amazing father of two beautiful boys who he cherished with his whole life.

“He was the funniest, kind and caring man who would do anything for the people he loved.

“He was the type of man who would drop everything in a second to help a friend in need with no questions asked.

“He was a strong-willed man who worked so hard to get the things he wanted in life for himself, his girlfriend and his two beautiful sons.

“The world was a much better and brighter place with him in it. His smile would light up a room in a blackout, and his laugh was so infectious he could make a whole room lift with joy.

“Our world will never be the same without this wonderful man around to make a dark cold world feel so bright and wonderful.

“Our boys will always know their daddy and how much of an amazing man he was. We will miss him so much and cherish every memory we’ve ever had with him.

“He may be gone from our lives, but he will never be gone from our home and our hearts.”

Credit: BPM

Officers attended Wollaton Road just after 8pm on Christmas Day following reports of an assault.

Keaton Adlam-Morgan, 23, of Southwold Drive, Wollaton and a 17-year-old boy who cannot be named have been charged with murder following the attack.

They appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (28 December) and were remanded into custody.

Three other men, aged 32 , 26 and 20 have been released on bail as police investigations continue.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Croome, of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said:“As we announce these charges my thoughts remain with Mr Connor’s family, friends and all those who knew and loved him.

“They have experienced a very significant trauma and will continue to receive support from Nottinghamshire Police.

“As our investigation continues, I would also like to thank the team of detectives who have worked around the clock on this investigation to build up a clearer picture of what happened.”

