Woman seriously injured following explosion near Alton Towers

A woman has been seriously injured following an explosion in a village in Staffordshire.

Emergency services were called to reports of a gas explosion at a log cabin in Bradley in the Moors, around four miles from Alton Towers theme park.

The injured woman was airlifted to the major trauma centre at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called to reports of an explosion at a log cabin in Bradley in the Moors near Alton in Staffordshire at 12.40pm. An ambulance, two paramedic officers, the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford and a Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care car were sent to the scene.

"On arrival, crews found three properties, one of which had been completely destroyed by the explosion. A middle-aged woman was assessed and treated at the scene by ambulance staff and the doctor and critical care paramedics from the air ambulance.

"After being treated at the scene, she was airlifted to the major trauma centre at Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham for further treatment".

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue said: "Firefighters used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire, which was put out around 1.30pm. Emergency services carried out a search in the area to make sure everyone was accounted for in the neighbouring properties."

"As a result of the explosion, the building was destroyed. Gas engineers came out and isolated the supply to make sure the area was left safe."

An investigation into what caused the explosion is ongoing and emergency services remain at the scene.

A Cadent spokesman said: “As the gas emergency service we were called to an incident in Bradley in the Moors at 1.10pm this afternoon. Our engineers were on site assisting the emergency services as is routine in incidents like this.

“Thorough checks have been made and the property affected was not connected to a mains gas supply. As such, the investigation into what has happened will be carried out by the emergency services when safe to do so.

“We would like to remind everyone that if they ever suspect a gas leak then they should call the Gas Emergency Service number on 0800 111 999*. The number operates 24/7 and is free to call."

