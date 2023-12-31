Murder investigation launched after man found dead at a house in Wolverhampton
A murder investigation has been launched after a man was found dead at a property in Wolverhampton.
Police were called to a house in Dunstall Hill at around 12:45 on (Saturday) 30 December.
A man was found with serious injuries but nothing could be done to save him.
There will remain a police presence while enquiries continue and to provide reassurance in the area.
People who know any information are asked to come forward.