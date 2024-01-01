East Midlands Ambulance Service received 1,055 emergency calls in the first seven hours of 2024.

More than half of those calls (560) were received by 3am in the morning.

The service says calls were related to trips, falls and traumatic blood loss, and from midnight onwards a lot of injuries were linked to drinking too much alcohol.

They say these figures reflect the immense pressure that the ambulance and wider healthcare system is facing and has faced for some time.

Strategic Commander, Greg Cox said: "To allow our staff and volunteers to attend those who need emergency care in 2024 as quickly as possible, we ask everyone to use NHS services wisely.

"Look after yourself and those you love. Make use of services like pharmacies, NHS 111 and local GPs, to keep ambulances and A&E for life-threatening emergencies.

“Our ambulances are for life-threatening medical emergencies, meaning someone who calls 999 with an urgent medical issue which is not posing an immediate risk to life may have to wait longer for an ambulance.

“This is because people experiencing a life-threatening emergency such as a cardiac arrest, where a patient isn’t conscious or breathing, need the life-saving equipment and people on board our vehicles first.“

999 calls are for:

Cardiac arrest

Suspected stroke

Breathing difficulties

Loss of consciousness.

Chest pain

