Credit: Baby, 10 months, taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash

A 10-month-old baby is in hospital with serious injuries after a crash between a van and a car in Stoke-on-Trent.It happened just before 5pm on Saturday 30 December on the Alsager Road junction of the A500.

The crash involved a Citroen Relay van and a white Audi A3.

The child was travelling in the Audi and was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The child remains in a critical but stable condition.

Three adults in the car suffered minor injuries. The driver of the van, a 23-year-old man, stayed at the scene and has been helping police with enquiries. He and a passenger in the van were not injured.

The circumstances of the collision are now being investigated.Police are appealing to anyone with CCTV, dashcam footage from the area at the time, or information to get in touch.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…