A 21-year-old man has died after crash in the early hours of New Year's Day near Telford in Shropshire.

The collision happened at around 4.15am on Monday 1 January on Whitchurch Drive in Wellington.

When emergency services arrived at the scene a man, aged 21, was sadly pronounced dead.

Two other people, a man and woman in their 20s, were also injured during the collision and remain in hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage from around the time of the collision is asked to contact PC Benjamin Ward by emailing Benjamin.ward@westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident number 145i of January 1, 2024.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…